Two more companies interested in Romanian steel producer

Two British companies, British Steel and Liberty House, are also reportedly interested in buying Romanian steel producer ArcelorMittal Galati, the biggest steel plant in Romania, local Profit.ro reported.

The plant was put up for sale by ArcelorMittal, alongside other assets in Europe, to allow the group to complete the takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva.

British Steel, which has over 5,000 employees, spun off Indian group Tata Steel in 2016 and was acquired by British investment company Greybull capital for GBP 1. Liberty House, founded in 1992 by Indian investor Sanjeev Gupta, bought Tata Steel’s special steel division last year for GBP 100 million.

The biggest steel producer in India, JSW Steel, is also interested in buying ArcelorMittal Galati. Ukrainian group Metinvest and Italian company Marcegaglia also showed interest for the Romanian plant.

