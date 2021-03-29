Common cranes spotted in Romania’s Danube Delta

The common cranes (Grus grus) have returned to the Danube Delta, the Ministry of Environment announced. They were filmed in the area about a week ago.

According to specialists, the common cranes are rarely spotted in Romania, Digi24 reported.

“The common cranes have reappeared in the RBDD (e.n. Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve)! In Asian culture, it was believed that these birds live 1000 years, so they symbolize long life. The common crane is a monogamous bird that stays with its mate for the rest of its life. Because of this, it has become a symbol of fidelity, married life, love, and happiness,” the Environment Ministry said on Facebook.

(Photo source: Jon Anders Wiken/Dreamstime.com)