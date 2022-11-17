Cometex sells EUR 7 mln shopping centre in Suceava to Romanian entrepreneur

Cometex, part of the Altex Romania group that includes a major online and offline electro-IT retailer, announced it sold the Bucovina shopping centre in Suceava to local entrepreneur Andrei Mandachi. He is the twin brother of Ștefan Mandachi, the owner of the Spartan fast food chain.

The value of the deal was EUR 7 mln, according to Economica.net. The shopping centre has four floors and a leasable area of ​​8,000 square meters.

The transaction was assisted by the law firm Păcuraru, Măzareanu, Iliescu & Asociații.

After this transaction, Cometex's portfolio no longer includes properties built before 1989. Its future plans include the development of 30 new retail parks.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)