Coldplay to hold first concert in Romania in 2024

Coldplay fans in Romania may see the famous British rock band perform for the first time in the country next year. The concert is set to be part of the band’s 2024 European tour.

According to a post on social media quoted by Digi24, Coldplay announced the new European countries during the Humankind performance in Amsterdam. The list includes Greece, Romania, Hungary, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Austria, and Ireland.

However, no specific dates or other further details have been revealed yet.

Coldplay is one of the best-known and best-selling bands in the world. The group consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yakub88/Dreamstime.com)