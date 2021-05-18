Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

US software company opens R&D center in Romania

18 May 2021
Coherent Solutions, a mid-sized American software product engineering and consulting company with a business of over USD 76 mln, announced it is opening a Research and Development (R&D) centre in Bucharest, where it aims to recruit 30 experts by the end of the year.

“We have important plans for Romania - we want to build a strong team of 150 professionals by 2023 and explore as much as possible in the area of emerging technologies,” says Alina Șandru, General Manager of Coherent Solutions Romania.

Coherent Solutions is a software product engineering and consulting company founded in 1995 and currently employing over 1,500 across seven global locations.

Offerings include custom digital solutions, web and mobile application development, DevOps and data services, and emerging technologies such as blockchain and IoT.

The North America headquarters reside in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has six development centers in Belarus, Bulgaria and our newest centers in Lithuania, Romania and Ukraine.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

