Coca-Cola's Q1 sales down by low single-digit rate in Romania

05 May 2023

The sales of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader in the soft drinks market, decreased by "low single digits" (1-3%) in volume.

The decline was influenced by the category of non-carbonated beverages that faces the challenging inflationary context, according to the latest report of Coca-Cola HBC, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The category of carbonated drinks has increased slightly.

The Coca-Cola brand grew by low-single digits, and the energy drinks category continues to grow by more than 20% (low-twenties), the report quoted reads.

Overall, the volumes of the Coca-Cola HBC group, present in about 30 countries, increased by 2.6% in the first quarter, while net revenues rose 24% to EUR 2.4 bln. In Poland, the sales volumes increased by less than 5%, and in Hungary, they fell by a similar percentage.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

