Restaurant chain Sphera plans ten new restaurants, expects 21% higher revenues this year

Sphera Franchise Group, which owns the companies that operate the KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery and Taco Bell restaurant franchises in Romania and KFC in Chisinau, said it would open 10 new restaurants this year, summing up to EUR 6.8 mln invested.

In addition, the company will invest EUR 3.8 mln in remodelling its 177 existing restaurants and implementing digital ordering solutions such as digital kiosks.

The group also announced the budget for 2023, estimating restaurant sales of over EUR 320 mln, 21% more compared to 2022.

Normalized EBITDA would increase by 58% to EUR 32.5 mln.

