Dr. Csaba L. Dégi, a professor and associate at the Faculty of Sociology and Social Work (FSAS) of the Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, now helms a new position as the president of the European Cancer Organization (ECO) for the 2023-2026 period after being elected at the ECO Summit 2022 in Brussels.

“ECO represents different areas of cancer care in Europe, and this must remain a priority. We will also insist more on the cancer research side because the Lancet Oncology report shows that in the last almost two decades, nothing has been invested in Eastern Europe,” says Romania's representative at the American Association of Oncology Social Workers (AOSW), quoted in UBB's press release.

With a lot of leadership roles in his portfolio, the associate professor is no stranger to this capacity. Since 2001, Dégi has been leading Assessment of Psycho-Social and Communication Needs in Oncology Patients (APSCO) research projects and serving as its president.

A member of the Research Commission of the National College of Social Workers in Romania (CNASR), Dégi’s role expands as one of the Committees for Assistance and Social Support in Oncology from the Ministry of Health.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Babes-Bolyai University’s website)