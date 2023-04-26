The Octavian Goga Memorial House, located in Ciucea commune in Cluj county, is seeing a massive renovation in the next 36 months.

A total of 13 objectives, including the castle, monastery, wooden church, summer altar, the Ady Endre House, the White House, summer theater, mausoleum, the House on the Rock, and more, are set to be restored and rehabilitated, Monitorulcj.ro reported. This will be done through a joint investment of EUR 18 million (including VAT) from European funds and Cluj County Council funds.

The county's council plans to secure European funds that do not need to be repaid through the North-West Regional Program 2021-2027. These funds will be allocated for the restoration, consolidation, and preservation of structures situated in the historical monument ensemble of this memorial house.

"By restoring, consolidating, and preserving this cultural objective of major interest, we want both to restore its brilliance and to improve the tourism infrastructure of Cluj county. We will undertake all the necessary steps to obtain the financing and start all the necessary works as quickly as possible," said the council's president, Alin Tişe.

Back in August 2022, Cluj and K&K Studio de Proiectare SRL penned an agreement to provide design services and finalize the technical and economic documentation required for this investment project.

Octavian Goga is one of Romania's finest playwrights. Albeit his blatant antisemitic views during his lifetime, Goga rose to fame as the country's Prime Minister after previously holding the position of minister of interior, as well as cultural and religious affairs. The founding president of the National Agrarian Party passed away in Ciucea on May 7, 1938, aged 57.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Cluj)