Cluj-Napoca selects architects to design 250-hectare greenfield residential area

Cluj-Napoca, the largest Romanian first-tier city outside Bucharest, will have the first neighbourhood to be designed and built from scratch in Romania in the last 30 years, based on an urban plan developed following an international competition.

The neighborhood will cover 250 hectares and will be completed within the next 30 years, local Digi24 reported.

A team of architects from Cluj-Napoca made up by Octav Silviu Olănescu, Vlad Sebastian Rusu and Anamaria Cornelia Olănescu won the competition and was awarded the RON 2.8 million (EUR 590,000) contract for designing the neighbourhood.

It has to be a city for the people, said the architect Klaus Birthler, the one who defined the theme of the international competition. Residents must be able to reach all the necessary facilities (nursery, kindergarten, school and banks) within a 20-minute walk. The boulevards will be designed with an accent on alternative mobility and clean environment, according to Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc.

