Romania’s Cluj-Napoca International Airport set to open new parking lot in January

A new parking lot will be opened in January near the "Avram Iancu" Cluj-Napoca International Airport, with a total of 889 parking spaces.

City officials want to set the lot’s fees low enough to encourage Cluj residents and visitors to leave their cars when they visit Cluj-Napoca.

"The parking fees have been designed to encourage citizens to leave their cars in the airport area and use public transportation in the city: the first 10 minutes are free; the cost for 6 hours is RON 2 (EUR 0.40); the cost for 12 hours is RON 5 (EUR 1). Park & Ride Airport offers an alternative to the Beta Bus Station through its generous spaces and bus terminal," stated Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj-Napoca.

According to the mayor, the new parking lot has 788 parking spaces for vehicles, 30 spaces for electric vehicles, including charging stations, 39 spaces for people with disabilities, 24 spaces dedicated to taxi drivers, 8 platforms, and a modern terminal for buses.

Additionally, passengers arriving at the airport will be able to order taxis directly from the terminal. Taxis can park for free in the 24 dedicated spaces, allowing them to quickly reach clients in the airport from Park & Ride.

The investment includes 280 newly planted trees of various species, including maples, hornbeams, and linden trees. The project also included the development of access from the national road, the installation of public transport stations, and the creation of a plaza. Traian Vuia Street was restructured, with an access area for Park & Ride, a new roundabout, and sidewalks.

