Romanian city, among finalists for 2020 European Capital of Innovation title

Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, is among the six finalists of this year’s edition of the European Capital of Innovation award (iCapital).

Cluj-Napoca was selected alongside Espoo (Finland), Helsingborg (Sweden), Leuven (Belgium), Valencia (Spain), and Vienna (Austria).

A jury of independent experts selected the six finalists after interviews with twelve shortlisted cities.

The winning city will receive EUR 1 million to “support its innovation activities and to enhance its capacity to connect individuals, public sector, academia, and businesses to deliver societal benefits for its communities.”

The five runners-up will be awarded EUR 100,000 each.

The winner and the five runners-up will be announced on September 24, at a virtual awards ceremony. At the same event, the EC will award the EU Prize for Women Innovators 2020, the EIC Horizon Prize for Affordable High-Tech for Humanitarian Aid, and the Horizon Impact Award 2020.

The European Capital of Innovation prize is funded by Horizon 2020, EU’s research and innovation program. It recognizes “excellent initiatives that position European cities as testbeds for innovation.”

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]