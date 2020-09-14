Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 10:00
Social
Romanian city, among finalists for 2020 European Capital of Innovation title
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, is among the six finalists of this year’s edition of the European Capital of Innovation award (iCapital).

Cluj-Napoca was selected alongside Espoo (Finland), Helsingborg (Sweden), Leuven (Belgium), Valencia (Spain), and Vienna (Austria).

A jury of independent experts selected the six finalists after interviews with twelve shortlisted cities.

The winning city will receive EUR 1 million to “support its innovation activities and to enhance its capacity to connect individuals, public sector, academia, and businesses to deliver societal benefits for its communities.”

The five runners-up will be awarded EUR 100,000 each.

The winner and the five runners-up will be announced on September 24, at a virtual awards ceremony. At the same event, the EC will award the EU Prize for Women Innovators 2020, the EIC Horizon Prize for Affordable High-Tech for Humanitarian Aid, and the Horizon Impact Award 2020.

The European Capital of Innovation prize is funded by Horizon 2020, EU’s research and innovation program. It recognizes “excellent initiatives that position European cities as testbeds for innovation.”

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 10:00
Social
Romanian city, among finalists for 2020 European Capital of Innovation title
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, is among the six finalists of this year’s edition of the European Capital of Innovation award (iCapital).

Cluj-Napoca was selected alongside Espoo (Finland), Helsingborg (Sweden), Leuven (Belgium), Valencia (Spain), and Vienna (Austria).

A jury of independent experts selected the six finalists after interviews with twelve shortlisted cities.

The winning city will receive EUR 1 million to “support its innovation activities and to enhance its capacity to connect individuals, public sector, academia, and businesses to deliver societal benefits for its communities.”

The five runners-up will be awarded EUR 100,000 each.

The winner and the five runners-up will be announced on September 24, at a virtual awards ceremony. At the same event, the EC will award the EU Prize for Women Innovators 2020, the EIC Horizon Prize for Affordable High-Tech for Humanitarian Aid, and the Horizon Impact Award 2020.

The European Capital of Innovation prize is funded by Horizon 2020, EU’s research and innovation program. It recognizes “excellent initiatives that position European cities as testbeds for innovation.”

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content