In an exciting development for the city of Cluj-Napoca, Armătura Park, a sprawling 3.25-hectare green oasis, has been officially completed and is now open to the public. The project's total value amounts to over RON 22.7 million, including VAT.

As announced by Cluj-Napoca City Hall, the new park encompasses the left bank of the Someș River, in the area of Traian & Oașului streets, and the banks of the Nadăș stream at its confluence with the Someș River.

The park features a variety of amenities, including a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the stream, play areas for children, outdoor fitness equipment, free Wi-Fi access, and a charging station for electric bicycles and scooters.

"Today, together with the people of Cluj, deputy mayor Dan Ștefan Tarcea and the project implementation team, we opened Armătura Park. The new green space on an area of 3.25 ha is a modern park intended for relaxation, outdoor sports and walking and cycling," mayor Emil Boc said on Facebook.

The initiative has been funded through non-reimbursable funds from the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, with a focus on supporting sustainable urban development and reducing carbon emissions in Cluj.

(Photo source: Municipul Cluj-Napoca/Facebook)