Cluj mayor announces thermal rehabilitation project for living spaces worth EUR 81 mln

EUR 81 million is coming to Cluj-Napoca, as mayor Emil Boc plans the “renovation wave” of thermal systems of private and public buildings through European funding from the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

“This year, Cluj-Napoca City Hall submitted within the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) on component C5 - the "Renovation wave" projects aimed at thermal rehabilitation and increasing energy efficiency for residential buildings and public buildings - such as schools, nurseries, kindergartens,” mayor Boc, a former Prime Minister of Romania, announced on his Facebook page.

In detail, over EUR 27 million (including VAT) will be allocated for 33 housing blocks with 1,561 apartments, while over EUR 54 million will go to 34 public buildings, aiming to increase the energy efficiency of these buildings by installing photovoltaic solar panels, replacing lighting fixtures and introducing its LED technology, modernizing damaged circuits, and more.

Last year, Cluj-Napoca was one of the four Romanian cities alongside Alba-Iulia, Bistrita, and Tulcea, that signed the Green City Accord among other European leaders. Its number-one aim is to achieve the environmental goal that by 2030, all five areas of environmental management (air, water, nature, waste, and noise) will see a significant improvement.

Additionally, the City Hall has also announced the completion of the EUR 1.6 million “Floare de Iris” kindergarten, bringing a grand total of EUR 116 million submitted within the PNRR this year for waste management, local fund, and education projects.

