Cluj-Napoca City Hall submitted a set of brand-new investments to PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) to modernize the city. One of them is the second “Floare de Iris” kindergarten, a modern, European-standard educational place for kids, which costs roughly EUR 1.6 million from European funds.

Located on Strada Războieni in the Iris district, the newly completed building boasts a lot of new improvements, including solar panels for the hot water system, safety infrastructures for fire, sanitary installations, IT equipment, a multifunctional gym, a modern kitchen, a dedicated green area, and more.

“We continue to invest in education. Because education makes the difference in Cluj,” mayor Emil Boc said. “Now the project is completed and is in the reception phase.”

It opened its educational calendar last September for over 225 children, including 9 groups of 25 preschoolers each.

“Cluj-Napoca City Hall implements sustainable development projects based on the principle "no neighborhood without a nursery, kindergarten, school, parks". Thus, every investment goal started is meant to increase the quality of life of citizens,” the mayor added.

The completion of “Floare de Iris” kindergarten is a part of Boc’s ambitious plan to “modernize Cluj with European money,” as the former Prime Minister of Romania also submitted a total of EUR 116 million for financing under the PNRR for thermal renovation, green transport infrastructure, education, and more.

