Cluj-Napoca to build EUR 5 mln center for domestic violence victims

Cluj-Napoca will build a center for the victims of domestic violence following an investment of EUR 5 million, mayor Emil Boc announced on October 20.

The center will consist of an administrative building, with spaces for social, medical and psychological counseling, offices, kitchen, dining room and activity areas; and a building with 14 fully equipped apartments, as well as a laundry room and storage space in the basement.

The works will be carried out by an association made up of Marina Properties Construct SRL, as leader, Boemial Invest SRL, Artifex Engineering SRL and Maitec SRL.

"With this, we are expanding the activity of the Center for the Prevention and Combating of Family Violence (CPCVF) of the City Hall, operational since 2019, where free social, psychological and legal counseling services are offered for victims of domestic violence. Through the new project, we offer concrete support for vulnerable people, part of the direction that we continue to follow in Cluj-Napoca: no one should be forgotten and no one abandoned," the mayor said in a post on social media.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Emil Boc)