Cluj, the county with the most employees after Bucharest

The Cluj County Directorate of Statistics revealed that the county reached a record number of employees, over 270,000, the highest in the last twenty years, placing it immediately behind the capital in terms of workers.

Cluj has added 6,700 employees since last year, reaching a 4,8% share of the total number of employees in Romania.

The county is a national IT hub and presently holds the highest number of employees after Bucharest. Timiș (260,400) and Brașov (194,300) occupy third and fourth place, respectively.

In 2020, the top employers in Cluj were three state-owned companies, three IT companies, two industrial manufacturers, a call center, and a transport company, according to Actualdecluj.ro. All of them have over one thousand employees.

The top three include the government-owned energy distribution company with over 6,300 employees, followed by De’Longhi with 2,979, and the IT company Endava with 2,965.

In terms of sector, IT dominates the field by having the most employees (19,215). During the pandemic, the Cluj hub added around a thousand more workers, despite a national slowdown in new IT hires.

Transportation companies follow at a distance, fielding 10,609 employees. The construction industry takes third place with roughly 8,600 employees.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

