Between October 21-25, Bucharest hosts the Climate Change Summit, the most important event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to climate action. The main event will take place on October 21 at the Palace of Parliament, featuring the participation of international leaders, decision-makers, and sustainability experts.

CCS Week includes over 25 events held in Bucharest, as well as in four other cities in Romania, Serbia, and North Macedonia. These events feature workshops, debates, educational sessions, and community meetings that bring the topic of climate change closer to people and their local reality.

10 reasons to attend the Climate Change Summit 2025

1. Access to international expertise

Among the over 50 speakers present at this year's edition are international personalities who actively contribute to shaping climate policies and solutions at the global and regional levels:

Louis de Jaeger , eco-entrepreneur, author, and supporter of regenerative agriculture, is known for his projects that transform sustainable ideas into applied solutions with real impact on the environment.

, eco-entrepreneur, author, and supporter of regenerative agriculture, is known for his projects that transform sustainable ideas into applied solutions with real impact on the environment. Jan Schüßler , Director of International Account Management at ClimatePartner, supports European companies in carbon emission reduction processes and in developing transparent strategies to achieve net-zero goals.

, Director of International Account Management at ClimatePartner, supports European companies in carbon emission reduction processes and in developing transparent strategies to achieve net-zero goals. Hanna Haveri , a neurologist and advocate for the health of the planet, explains the direct connection between brain health, lifestyle, and ecosystem balance, arguing that only through collaboration between fields can we effectively protect both the planet and its people.

, a neurologist and advocate for the health of the planet, explains the direct connection between brain health, lifestyle, and ecosystem balance, arguing that only through collaboration between fields can we effectively protect both the planet and its people. Jaime Ruiz Huescar , Co-founder of Cities Forum, expert in urban policies and Smart City projects, is currently involved in e-mobility and urban sustainability initiatives within the Murcia City Council, Spain.

, Co-founder of Cities Forum, expert in urban policies and Smart City projects, is currently involved in e-mobility and urban sustainability initiatives within the Murcia City Council, Spain. Annela Anger-Kraavi, Executive Director, Cambridge Trust for New Thinking in Economics, is recognized for her major contributions to advancing international climate policy and building bridges between science and governance.

They will be joined by other thought leaders from science, business, and public policy, who will shape the Summit's discussions on topics such as climate finance, energy transition, biodiversity, regenerative agriculture, cities of the future, and climate justice.

2. Business opportunities and B2B collaborations that accelerate the green transition

The green transition is no longer just an environmental priority, but a strategic business one. The Climate Change Summit 2025 provides the ideal context for companies seeking to transform sustainability into a competitive advantage.

The event offers an exclusive framework for B2B partnerships, investments, and collaborations between company leaders, investors, and representatives of authorities, interested in new growth models based on energy efficiency, innovation, and adaptation to ESG regulations.

3. Dedicated application for networking and connecting between participants

Participants can schedule direct meetings and interact with each other through the event app. The networking area in the Palace of Parliament is set up throughout the day, with comfortable spaces for informal discussions, partnerships, and the exchange of ideas.

4. Understand the science behind climate change

The event provides clear contexts for understanding the scientific foundations of climate change and how they translate into public policies and economic actions.

From researchers and university professors to entrepreneurs and innovators, the sessions explain how scientific data can be transformed into practical decisions. The Summit will also launch the “State of the Climate” 2025 report, which shows a detailed and updated analysis of the impact of climate change in Romania.

5. Cities in the foreground: Bucharest and the CEE region

The Climate Change Summit 2025 dedicates a special day, Smart Cities & Democracy Day, to the role of cities in the green transition. Bucharest thus becomes a regional hub for exploring the future of urban mobility, e-democracy, and the sustainable transformation of public spaces.

6. ESG, net zero and sustainable leadership

Over 60% of the participants are C-level leaders, representatives of public authorities, financial institutions, and multinational companies. The summit provides a professional context, featuring sessions dedicated to ESG governance, net-zero strategy, and the role of leadership in sustainable transformation.

7. Climate Change Summit Awards

The evening of October 21st is dedicated to the CCS Awards, a ceremony that recognizes innovation, leadership, and the involvement of young generations in impactful projects, with prizes of € 15,000. The nine finalist projects present concrete solutions for the green transition, offering a picture of the sustainable future of the region.

8. Dedicated coworking spaces and lounges

For attendees looking to combine learning with productivity, the event features a coworking area with Wi-Fi, work tables, and relaxation areas. A rare feature at conferences, it allows for efficient time management without missing important sessions.

9. A specially designed garden inside the Palace of Parliament

Participants will have access to an indoor garden specially designed for this event, an oasis of peace and fresh air in the middle of the most emblematic building in Romania. The space will host moments of networking and informal conversations.

10. A complete experience dedicated to climate action

Climate Change Summit is not just a conference, but a week of content, connections, and inspiration, bringing together academia, the private sector, and civil society.

Through its expanded format, Climate Change Summit Week, the event provides a genuine platform for learning and cooperation on the most pressing climate issues.

Participation

Free, app-based seats have sold out. A limited number of Green Leader Pass and Premium Leader Pass tickets are still available, offering priority access: https://climatechange-summit.org/tickets/

About the Climate Change Summit

Climate Change Summit 2025 is organized by Social Innovation Solutions , together with BRD Groupe Société Générale , as Founding Partner

About Social Innovation Solutions (SIS)

Social Innovation Solutions (SIS) is an organization active in Central and Eastern Europe, accelerating systemic change for a sustainable and competitive future. SIS's mission is to create a critical mass of leaders, organizations and initiatives capable of responding to global challenges through action and collaboration.

SIS runs educational and support programs dedicated to sustainability, innovation and leadership, including the Sustainability Academy , Transformator , or ESG Lab . Through these initiatives, SIS supports over 20,000 SMEs, NGOs and leaders in Romania and five other countries in the region, and through platforms such as the Climate Change Summit and partnerships between the public, private and non-profit sectors, SIS develops solutions aimed at reducing gaps and contributing to the region's green transition.

About BRD Groupe Société Générale BRD Groupe Société Générale operates a network of 357 units. The bank's total assets, at the end of June 2025, were RON 90 billion.

BRD is part of Société Générale, a leading European bank and a major player in the economy for over 160 years. The Société Générale Group has 119,000 employees serving over 26 million clients in 62 countries worldwide and operates through three complementary business lines, which integrate ESG offerings for all its clients:

• Retail banking in France, private banking and insurance

• Global banking and investor solutions

• Mobility, international retail banking and financial services

BRD Groupe Société Générale is a founding partner of the Climate Change Summit, supporting this initiative not only as a sponsor, but also as an actor directly involved in the sustainable transition of the Romanian economy.

BRD – Groupe Société Générale is an active player in the sustainable transition of the Romanian economy, assuming a strategic role in promoting green financing and responsible practices. In 2024, the bank granted sustainable financing worth over 1.8 billion lei, far exceeding the 3-year cumulative target set for 2025. In the first half of this year, the bank consolidated its leading position in sustainable financing, with loans worth EUR 351 million granted by mid-year.

At the same time, BRD launched, for the first time on the Romanian market, a loan linked to sustainability objectives (Sustainability Linked Loan – SLL) dedicated to Small and Medium Enterprises, thus strengthening its commitment to sustainable development and supporting responsible entrepreneurship.

