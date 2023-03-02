Program promoting classical music in unconventional spaces returns in Romania in March

The Listen to 5 minutes of classical music project initiated by Radio România Muzical returns with a new edition in March. Thus, every day this month, the great music of all time will be heard in various unconventional spaces, from hypermarkets, malls, and bookstores to museums or company headquarters.

“Famous musical works become part of the sound environment proposed by the project partners, all performed by prestigious Romanian performers: most of them recent recordings from the seasons of the National Radio Orchestra and the Radio Chamber Orchestra,” Radio România Muzical said.

Cora Romania, Bran Castle, Dedeman, Cărtureşti bookstores, Humanitas bookstores, Iulius Mall in Iași, Timișoara, Cluj and Suceava, Palas Mall Iași, ParkLake Shopping Center, and Avia Motors are partners of the musical project.

The program was started in October 2010 and takes place every year in the months of March and October.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)