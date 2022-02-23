Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:37
Justice

CJEU rules constitutional courts can not claim it exceeded its jurisdiction

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Tuesday, February 22, says that a judge could not be disciplined for enforcing EU law and for breaching a decision of the Constitutional court of Romania, G4media.ro reported.

The CJEU reiterates that European law takes precedence over the national law of a Member State.

The CJEU has also ruled that a constitutional court of a Member State may not rule that the CJEU has ruled beyond its jurisdiction, nor may it reject a CJEU judgment.

The CJUE issued these rulings after the Romanian Constitutional Court rejected, in a statement issued on December 23, the major decision of the EU Court of Justice, according to which national judges may not apply the decisions of the Constitutional Courts that are contrary to EU law.

"In practical terms, the effects of this Decision [of CJUE] can take place only after the revision of the Constitution in force, which, however, cannot be done by law, but exclusively at the initiative of certain subjects of law, in compliance with the procedure and under the conditions provided in the Romanian Constitution," reads a CCR statement from that time.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:37
Justice

CJEU rules constitutional courts can not claim it exceeded its jurisdiction

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Tuesday, February 22, says that a judge could not be disciplined for enforcing EU law and for breaching a decision of the Constitutional court of Romania, G4media.ro reported.

The CJEU reiterates that European law takes precedence over the national law of a Member State.

The CJEU has also ruled that a constitutional court of a Member State may not rule that the CJEU has ruled beyond its jurisdiction, nor may it reject a CJEU judgment.

The CJUE issued these rulings after the Romanian Constitutional Court rejected, in a statement issued on December 23, the major decision of the EU Court of Justice, according to which national judges may not apply the decisions of the Constitutional Courts that are contrary to EU law.

"In practical terms, the effects of this Decision [of CJUE] can take place only after the revision of the Constitution in force, which, however, cannot be done by law, but exclusively at the initiative of certain subjects of law, in compliance with the procedure and under the conditions provided in the Romanian Constitution," reads a CCR statement from that time.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks