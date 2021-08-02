Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 08:52
Business

Report: City Insurance used fake bank statements to demonstrate capitalisation

02 August 2021
Romanian insurer City Insurance used fake bank account statements from a foreign bank, with the direct involvement of Chairman of the Managing Board Renato Szilagy, according to the conclusions of the financial markets regulator ASF following the inspection at the company that was subsequently placed under external management.

The bank statements apparently fail to comply with the procedures followed by the bank, as they are signed by only one manager - as opposed to all other statements signed by two managers, ASF also explains, Adevarul reported.

The identity of the foreign bank was not disclosed, but the fact that legal procedures specific to foreign partners were used indicates that it was not a local bank. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

