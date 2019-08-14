Romanian restaurant chain City Grill ups sales by 11% in H1, in line with full-year target

Romanian restaurant chain City Grill Group, one of the most powerful players in the industry, controlled by local entrepreneur Dragoş Petrescu, ended the first half of the year with a turnover of RON 90 million (EUR 19 mln), 11% higher compared to the similar period of 2018.

The value of the average bill also increased by 10%. The group estimates that it will reach the threshold of 5 million customers by the end of the year.

The growth rate posted in H1 is in line with the full-year target: for the whole year, the company set a EUR 42 mln revenue target, up from EUR 37.7 mln in 2018.

Founded in 2004, the City Grill Group currently operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru 'Cu Bere, Hanu' lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanul Berarilor, Trattoria Buongiorno, City Grill and City Café.

[email protected]

(Photo source: City Grill)