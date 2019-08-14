Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 09:21
Business
Romanian restaurant chain City Grill ups sales by 11% in H1, in line with full-year target
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian restaurant chain City Grill Group, one of the most powerful players in the industry, controlled by local entrepreneur Dragoş Petrescu, ended the first half of the year with a turnover of RON 90 million (EUR 19 mln), 11% higher compared to the similar period of 2018.

The value of the average bill also increased by 10%. The group estimates that it will reach the threshold of 5 million customers by the end of the year.

The growth rate posted in H1 is in line with the full-year target: for the whole year, the company set a EUR 42 mln revenue target, up from EUR 37.7 mln in 2018.

Founded in 2004, the City Grill Group currently operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru 'Cu Bere, Hanu' lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanul Berarilor, Trattoria Buongiorno, City Grill and City Café.

[email protected]

(Photo source: City Grill)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 09:21
Business
Romanian restaurant chain City Grill ups sales by 11% in H1, in line with full-year target
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian restaurant chain City Grill Group, one of the most powerful players in the industry, controlled by local entrepreneur Dragoş Petrescu, ended the first half of the year with a turnover of RON 90 million (EUR 19 mln), 11% higher compared to the similar period of 2018.

The value of the average bill also increased by 10%. The group estimates that it will reach the threshold of 5 million customers by the end of the year.

The growth rate posted in H1 is in line with the full-year target: for the whole year, the company set a EUR 42 mln revenue target, up from EUR 37.7 mln in 2018.

Founded in 2004, the City Grill Group currently operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru 'Cu Bere, Hanu' lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanul Berarilor, Trattoria Buongiorno, City Grill and City Café.

[email protected]

(Photo source: City Grill)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40