Liberal Party (PNL) president Florin Cîțu, a former prime minister and minister of finance, sent a new message on January 24, wondering if the increase of the public borrowing cost means that the executive is losing the investors’ confidence or it reflects “an agreement between the state and banks,” Economedia.ro reported.

Similar allegations were launched last week, but in none of the two instances has Florin Cîțu pointed to data.

The first statement was issued immediately after Romania issued USD denominated Eurobonds - at a spread smaller compared to the latest USD issue, in the summer of 2020 - when the wide spread was understandable, though. At the same time, the long-term interest of Romanian bonds has increased significantly.

Cursdeguvernare.ro, quoting European Commission data, reveals that the cost of long-term debt (10-yrs) has doubled during 2021.

Notably, it has doubled during 2021 - when the Liberal Party has acted as a senior ruling party for the most of the year.

