Proposal: Events in RO open to those vaccinated against Covid-19

Having public and private events open to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 and dropping the requirement to wear a mask in office venues where all employees are vaccinated are among the proposals to be discussed at a meeting of several ministries on Friday, May 7, prime minister Florin Cîțu said.

“We will hold the committee meeting on Friday, and these are proposals, which we will discuss together with the Health Ministry, the Internal Affairs Ministry, all the ministers will be there, the Justice Ministry, and we will see what solutions we find,” the PM said.

The event organizers have also agreed on holding these events for vaccinated people, he explained.

“We have vaccination certificates; we will hold the European football championship in Romania for vaccinated people. All event organizers [..] agreed on holding these events only for vaccinated people.”

The PM also spoke of a “way to motivate the population.” “We have seen that Germany also uses this model; if it is ok in Germany to have benefits for those vaccinated, I think we can be ok with it. In the end, vaccination is the only solution to ending the pandemic. I think it is normal, from my point of view, that some restrictions are lifted for those who get vaccinated.”

By May 5, more than 3.4 million people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine: 2.13 million received both doses and 1.3 million the first dose.

The Government aims at 5 million people vaccinated by June.

(Photo: Pixabay)

