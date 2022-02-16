Former Romanian PM Citu argues 2021 growth was 6% but warns recession is still possible

Former Liberal prime minister Florin Citu argued that the statistics office would revise towards 6% the 2021 GDP growth estimated under the flash report at 5.6%, warning at the same time that the Government risks facing technical recession unless it takes the right steps.

He blamed the economic slowdown at the end of 2021 on the new Government.

"In order not to continue this decline, there are measures that I have proposed as an economist if someone wants to take them into account. If not, of course, rising interest rates, inflation, conflicts - all could lead to a major crisis. If we want to avoid them, we have put the three solutions on the table," he said, according to Digi24.

Florin Citu proposed cutting the VAT rate, cutting the employees' social security contributions, and boosting public investments.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Matiu)