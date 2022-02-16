Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 08:20
Business

Former Romanian PM Citu argues 2021 growth was 6% but warns recession is still possible

16 February 2022
Former Liberal prime minister Florin Citu argued that the statistics office would revise towards 6% the 2021 GDP growth estimated under the flash report at 5.6%, warning at the same time that the Government risks facing technical recession unless it takes the right steps.

He blamed the economic slowdown at the end of 2021 on the new Government.

"In order not to continue this decline, there are measures that I have proposed as an economist if someone wants to take them into account. If not, of course, rising interest rates, inflation, conflicts - all could lead to a major crisis. If we want to avoid them, we have put the three solutions on the table," he said, according to Digi24.

Florin Citu proposed cutting the VAT rate, cutting the employees' social security contributions, and boosting public investments.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Matiu)

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 08:05
16 February 2022
Business
Romania’s GDP growth eases abruptly to 2.2% in Q4, energy is main suspect
Normal
Normal
 

Editor's picks