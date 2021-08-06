Romanian PM Citu disappointed by Transport Ministry's budget execution

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu (Liberal) expressed dissatisfaction with the budget execution at the Ministry of Transport that is managed by the reformist USR PLUS minister Catalin Drula.

The reformist minister claims that, on the contrary, his ministry used 21.5% more European funds (year-on-year) and 90% of the money earmarked under the national budget (compared to 70% in H1 last year).

"I should cut, and not supplement, the funds for the Ministry of Transport," PM Citu said, quoted by Alephnews.ro, implying insufficient budget execution.

Minister Drula reportedly asked for RON 3 bln more, under the mid-year budget revision currently under preparation.

Instead, the budget revision draft leaked already in the media shows that he will receive only RON 322 mln more.

"We should not waste Romanians' money. Those who haven't spent the money so far must come up with very good explanations because we can not allocate resources and keep them there in vain. There are ministries where we have projects not even started," complained PM Citu.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com