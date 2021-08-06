Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 08:43
Politics

Romanian PM Citu backs minister of justice

06 August 2021
In the context of criticism expressed by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis against the minister of justice Stelian Ion (reformist USR PLUS), prime minister Florin Citu defended his minister although stressing that his views coincide with those of the President "in most of the matters."

President Iohannis had criticised minister Stelian Ion the day before in regard to the slow reforms. The Special Section was not dismantled, and the controversial amendments to the justice laws were not reversed, Iohannis stated.

In his turn, minister Ion reminded that it is the junior ruling partner UDMR (ethnic Hungarians' party) that undermined his efforts in these directions.

Asked if he is considering the reshuffle of the Minister of Justice, Florin Cîțu said: "You know very well that I do not speak publicly about these issues," G4media.ro reported.

