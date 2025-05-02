Living in Romania

Râmnicu Vâlcea, Braşov and Miercurea Ciuc top the ranking of cities perceived as cleanest in Romania

02 May 2025

Râmnicu Vâlcea, Braşov, and Miercurea Ciuc are the cities in Romania perceived by residents as having the highest level of street cleanliness, according to the TRAI index produced by the Storia platform and quoted by Ziarul Financiar

The cities that obtained the lowest score are Ploieşti, Giurgiu and Călăraşi.

Bucharest ranks 26th out of 41 in the top cities in Romania evaluated from a cleanliness perspective, with a score of 60.9 points, below the national average, but above other large cities such as Constanța or Timișoara.

The index presents both objective data taken from Google Traffic, Google Places, Airly, and Storia, as well as subjective data taken from residents of the neighborhoods included on the platform.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)

