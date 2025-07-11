The famous show "Ovo" ("egg" in Portuguese), created in 2009 by Cirque du Soleil, is scheduled for April 23–26, 2026, at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

So far, the classic Cirque du Soleil show has delighted over 7 million spectators in 40 different countries. Despite its age, it has been reimaged, with a new set, acrobatic acts, original characters, added costumes, and music.

With a troupe of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 53 artists, "Ovo" brings high-level acrobatic acts to the stage, redefining the limits of the human body, according to the press release.

Last year, Cirque du Soleil celebrated four decades of redefining the art of performance. Since its founding in 1984, more than 400 million people in 86 countries and on 6 continents have been enchanted by its creations. The Canadian company currently has over 4,000 employees.

The show in Cluj-Napoca is scheduled for April 23, 24, 25, and 26, with two shows on Saturday, April 25. Tickets are available online.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EMAGIC on Facebook)