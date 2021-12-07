Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 08:13
Business

RO SocDem leader proposes setting up diversified state-owned energy producer

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader of the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, argued for the creation of a diversified national energy company that would allow the country to become energy self-sufficient.

The idea of putting together power generators using different technologies is not new, and it has been advocated by experts - but not investors, particularly the private shareholders of Hidroelectrica.

However, the major threat faced by such a holding is the independent and professional (not politically biased) management.

"I think it's the time, with such a political force [in Parliament], to create a major company that use both green resources and traditional resources - nuclear, coal and gas, a national company that would allow Romania to become energy independent in 3-5 years. I discussed this with experts, and [they said] it is the right approach if you [as a state] want to make an impact in the market. This is what the crisis showed us," Marcel Ciolacu also declared, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 08:13
Business

RO SocDem leader proposes setting up diversified state-owned energy producer

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader of the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, argued for the creation of a diversified national energy company that would allow the country to become energy self-sufficient.

The idea of putting together power generators using different technologies is not new, and it has been advocated by experts - but not investors, particularly the private shareholders of Hidroelectrica.

However, the major threat faced by such a holding is the independent and professional (not politically biased) management.

"I think it's the time, with such a political force [in Parliament], to create a major company that use both green resources and traditional resources - nuclear, coal and gas, a national company that would allow Romania to become energy independent in 3-5 years. I discussed this with experts, and [they said] it is the right approach if you [as a state] want to make an impact in the market. This is what the crisis showed us," Marcel Ciolacu also declared, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks