The leader of the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, argued for the creation of a diversified national energy company that would allow the country to become energy self-sufficient.

The idea of putting together power generators using different technologies is not new, and it has been advocated by experts - but not investors, particularly the private shareholders of Hidroelectrica.

However, the major threat faced by such a holding is the independent and professional (not politically biased) management.

"I think it's the time, with such a political force [in Parliament], to create a major company that use both green resources and traditional resources - nuclear, coal and gas, a national company that would allow Romania to become energy independent in 3-5 years. I discussed this with experts, and [they said] it is the right approach if you [as a state] want to make an impact in the market. This is what the crisis showed us," Marcel Ciolacu also declared, quoted by News.ro.

