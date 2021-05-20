Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture

Cinema City to reopen its halls in Romania next week

20 May 2021
Movie theater operator Cinema City will reopen its halls in Romania on May 27, the company announced.

Cinema City Romania operates 27 multiplexes, with a total of 242 halls, in 20 cities in the country: Bucharest, Arad, Bacău, Baia Mare, Brăila, Buzău, Cluj, Constanţa, Deva, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Galaţi, Iaşi, Piatra Neamţ, Piteşti, Ploieşti, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Suceava, Târgu Jiu, Târgu Mureş, and Timişoara.

The company also plans to open two new multiplexes in the country this year. One will open in Buzău on May 27, the other in Brașov towards the end of the year. 

Cineplexx previously announced it was opening its local venues on May 28.

In Bucharest, the Elvire Popesco cinema has reopened on May 13.

