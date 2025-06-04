Events

Smokie lead singer Chris Norman to perform in Bucharest in October

04 June 2025

Former lead singer of the band Smokie, Chris Norman, will perform at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on October 8, according to his official tour website

Accompanied by his band, Chris Norman will bring to the audience famous hits such as 'Living Next Door to Alice', 'If You Think You Know How to Love Me', and many others. 

The British singer-songwriter, now 74, was born in Redcar, UK. Growing up, he was influenced by the rise of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s and early 60s, and figures like Elvis Presley, Little Richard, and The Beatles.

In the late 1960s, Norman teamed up with school friends Alan Silson, Terry Uttley, and Ron Kelly to form a band initially known as The Yen and later Kindness. In the early 1970s, the band changed its name to Smokie.

Chris Norman’s career, spanning over five decades, has solidified his place as one of the most distinctive voices in rock. 

Tickets are available at Sala Palatului and online on entertix.ro, myticket.ro, and bilete.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chris Norman on Facebook)

