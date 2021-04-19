Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Greek snacks producer Chipita expands Bucharest factory

19 April 2021
Greek group Chipita, the producer of the 7Days, Finetti, and Chipicao brands, is preparing to expand by 60% the production area of ​its factory in Clinceni, Ilfov county - near Bucharest.

The company will continue the work started since 2009, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

The Chipita factory in Clinceni now operates in two buildings, with a total area of ​​about 25,000 square meters. It produces croissants, spreads, and bake-rolls that bring the Greek group annual sales of over EUR 100 million.

The Greeks had been planning to expand the factory since 2008 and began construction but stopped at the foundations after the global financial crisis broke out.

(Photo: Sombporn Subehait/ Dreamstime)

