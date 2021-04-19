Greek snacks producer Chipita expands Bucharest factory

Greek group Chipita, the producer of the 7Days, Finetti, and Chipicao brands, is preparing to expand by 60% the production area of ​its factory in Clinceni, Ilfov county - near Bucharest.

The company will continue the work started since 2009, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

The Chipita factory in Clinceni now operates in two buildings, with a total area of ​​about 25,000 square meters. It produces croissants, spreads, and bake-rolls that bring the Greek group annual sales of over EUR 100 million.

The Greeks had been planning to expand the factory since 2008 and began construction but stopped at the foundations after the global financial crisis broke out.

