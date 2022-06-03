Romania's Chimcomplex announces robust sales and exports in Jan-May

Romania's largest chemical group Chimcomplex announced that its revenues and exports posted robust growth rates in the first five months of the year.

"The company's turnover has grown significantly in the first five months, and exports are growing. There are no new markets, we have benefited from the significant increase in some products, for example in caustic soda the price has increased three times compared to the previous year," Virgiliu Băncilă, vice president of Chimcomplex, said at the event ZF Reindustrialization of Romania.

Chimcomplex (CRC), controlled by Stefan Vuza, the largest exporter with Romanian private capital, which owns the platforms in Borzeşti and Oltchim, has an investment plan of EUR 2.4 billion by 2024, according to company officials.

(Photo source: Chimcomplex.com)