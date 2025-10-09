Bucharest’s Athenaeum hosts Gala Generozității charity concert for vulnerable children in Moldova

The Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest will host the Gala Generozității/Gala of Generosity on November 22, bringing together world-class musicians and a spirit of solidarity to support vulnerable children in Moldova. The charity event is organized by Copil Comunitate Familie Moldova (CCF Moldova) under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture.

The evening’s headline performer will be acclaimed soprano Valentina Nafornița, a celebrated voice on international opera stages and ambassador of CCF Moldova. She will perform alongside the New Hope Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Spătaru, with guest appearances by accordionist Pavel Efremov, cellist Octavian Lup, and the Maestra Children’s Choir led by Elena Radu.

The concert program will feature works such as “The Prayer” by David Foster, “Caruso” by Lucio Dalla, excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin”, “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla, and Nino Rota’s “Parla più piano.”

“Music is the universal language of emotion and solidarity. We are proud that the Gala Generozității will resonate for the first time on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, a symbol of our shared culture and values,” said Liliana Rotaru, President of CCF Moldova.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward CCF Moldova’s mission to provide safe homes and family-based care for children separated from their families.

Tickets are available online via Eventim.ro. Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)