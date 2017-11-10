10.5 °C
Mol and E.On to install 40 charging stations for electric cars in Romania

by Romania Insider
Hungarian oil group Mol and German utilities group E.On will install 40 fast charging stations for electric cars in Romania.

The two groups are part of the NEXT-E international consortium, which aims to install 252 fast charging stations for electric cars in six countries in the region, namely Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, and Romania. This will allow electric car users to take long trips between the six countries. Drivers will thus be able to get from Bucharest to Prague relying only on electricity.

The NEXT-E consortium yesterday signed a financing agreement with INEA (Innovation and Networks Executive Agency) for this project. The consortium will get EUR 18.84 million from the European Commission to finance this project.

