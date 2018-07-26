Romania’s state railways company CFR opened on Wednesday, July 25, the railway traffic on the Sighisoara-Danes railway segment.

This is a newly built railway segment, the first such work after 1989.

The segment includes three important engineering works, namely a bridge over the Tarnava Mare river that is almost 135 meters long, the Sighisoara Tunnel, which is 401 meters long, and the Danes Tunnel – 969 meters, which is the longest railway tunnel built in Romania after 1989.

The new railway will allow train to circulate at a speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour, according to CFR. This new railway segment is part of the Sighisoara-Atel sector of the 100-kilometer railway between Sighisoara and Coslariu. This whole railway is being modernized with EU funds to allow higher train speeds.

(Photos: CFR Infrastructura Facebook Page)

