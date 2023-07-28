Insolvent combined heat and power plant in Arad sold for EUR 27.3 mln

The district combined heating and power plant CET Arad, insolvent and under conservation since the end of 2021, was sold to AOT Energy at the price of EUR 27.3 million, representing 90% of the market value, through an open public auction, Bursa.ro reported.

Eurosmart managed the insolvent company.

The plant consists of 9 plots of land with a total area of 35.6 hectares and constructions corresponding to the object of activity: a 420 t/h boiler running on natural gas, a DSL-50-1 turbine, a 110 KV substation and three 25 MVA electrical transformers for general and group services.

The plant is connected to the national energy system through its own 110 kV substation and has a capacity of 450 MVA through the 5 110 kV lines.

"Through the steps taken, we avoided the sale of the bankrupt plant at the liquidation value," said Silvana Şermer, managing partner Eurosmart.

(Photo source: Manuel Hernandez/Dreamstime.com)