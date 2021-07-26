Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

CEO, CFO of Nepi Rockcastle prepare to leave the company

26 July 2021
The shareholders of Nepi Rockcastle group, the largest shopping mall owner in Romania, were informed that the general manager of the company, Alexandru Morar, and the financial director, Mirela Covașă, received from the board of directors the approval for the implementation of the succession plan of the executive management.

The two will leave the company to get involved in other entrepreneurial activities, the company informs, according to Economica.net.

Morar is in his 15th year working at Nepi Rockcastle, and Covașă is in her tenth year.

The two executives and the board of directors agreed to implement a management plan, which will also include coordination to achieve the results decided for this year. Succession management includes identifying suitable candidates for the positions of CEO and CFO and establishing their projects and responsibilities.

(Photo source: the company)

