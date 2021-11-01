Jewellery retail chain Cellini floats 7%, EUR 1.6 mln 2025 bond at BVB

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Chronostyle International, which operates the Cellini watch and jewellery store network in Romania, will list on the AeRo market at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a EUR 1.6 mln bond maturing in 2025, Profit.ro reported.

The bonds (CELL25), scheduled for listing on Tuesday, November 2, mature in May 2025 and have a 7.00% coupon.

The company, which specializes in the sale of watches and jewellery, operates 7 stores in Bucharest and one in Constanța. Last year, it reported a net turnover of RON 24.1 mln (EUR 5 mln) in 2020, when it also reported RON 1.83 mln losses - from RON 0.65 mln net profit in 2019.

In the first half of 2021, Chronostyle International reported RON 16.7 mln and RON 0.83 mln net profit.

The operator is 95% controlled by the company Henri Maillardet, registered in Switzerland, which is in turn owned by Raluca Simu, the wife of businessman Horia Simu. The company’s manager Dragoș Nicolae has a 5% stake in the shares.

