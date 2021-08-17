Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Cegeka plans satellite offices for expansion in Romania and Moldova

17 August 2021
Cegeka Romania, a leading provider of IT&C solutions, plans to expand in several cities in Romania and Moldova by setting up several satellite offices that will be coordinated from the Bucharest headquarters, along with pivotal activities in Iasi.

In the next two years, the company plans to recruit 75 new people in Moldova and 200 at the satellite offices in Romania. The open positions target technical specialists for a wide range of projects, most of them in all technologies, such as Java, .NET, Mobile, JavaScript, Cloud, Windows, Linux, Cyber-Security, Storage, and Digital Workplace.

The company currently has almost 700 employees in Romania.

In the first half of this year, Cegeka Romania recorded a turnover of EUR 18.8 mln, 12% higher than in the same period of 2020.

“We are ambitious and estimate that by the end of the year, we will increase the company’s turnover by at least 15% compared to last year,” said Lucian Butnaru, Country Director at Cegeka Romania.

(Photo source: the company)

