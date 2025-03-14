Society

Romania’s Constitutional Court rejects bill on higher military pensions

14 March 2025

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) admitted, on March 11, the objection of unconstitutionality regarding military pensions and decided that the Law supplementing Law no. 223/2015 on state military pensions is unconstitutional, according to Europa Libera Romania.

The draft provides that military pensions in payment are indexed in relation to the salary or wage of the rank or position.

The Ombudsman challenged the bill at the Constitutional Court on the grounds that it violates the legal procedure regarding financing, meaning that budget expenditures were established without establishing the source of financing. 

The budgetary impact of the bill is estimated at approximately RON 370 million (EUR 75 million) per month.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

