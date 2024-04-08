French Chamber of Commerce in Romania elects Nicolas Richard as president

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania (CCIFER) has elected Nicolas Richard, the CEO of Engie Romania, as its president, alongside a new board of directors.

Richard started his career with the Engie Group in 2000, and he worked across the company’s main sectors, especially in operations involving managing retail and corporate clients. In 2003, he joined the international department of Gaz de France (a precursor of Engie) and was involved in the privatization of Distrigaz Sud, today Engie Romania.

He also coordinated the natural gas sales to strategic business clients in several countries in the group, including Italy, Hungary, and Austria. Later, he was in charge of the energy acquisition for the portfolio of clients in Romania. He returned to France to run an Engie Group services branch focused on the development of energy services and green solutions for corporate clients and municipalities. He came back to Romania at the end of 2016, overseeing the company’s marketing and sales activity. He was appointed deputy GM of Engie Romania in 2021.

CCIFER's board of directors now includes three new members: Fady Chreih, CEO of Regina Maria; Elena Pap, CEO of Up Romania; and Nicolas Richard, CEO of ENGIE Romania. Flavia Popa, general secretary of BRD Groupe Société Générale, Serge Gonvers, general director of Econos, and Mădălina Radu, partner with APEX TEAM Internațional, were reconfirmed to the organization's board, while Adriana Mores, assistant manager with NOA TAX Advisors, was elected a member in the Commission of Censors.

The CCIFER board of directors now includes Cristina Bojica, a lawyer with Gruia Dufaut și Asociații; Costin Borc, Africa director, Central and Eastern Europe, Groupe SNEF; Fady Chreih, CEO Regina Maria; Georgeta Dendrino, Executive Coach Interact Business Communication; Adrian Drăgan, CEO Romania and Moldova Timac Agro; Serge Gonvers, general manager Econos; Adela Guédon, CFO Orange; David Jean, president and CEO Europa and Asia, Michelin; Paul-Henri Kohler, CEO Romcarton Ambro; Franck Neel, member of the directorate responsible for gas and energy with OMV Petrom; Elena Pap, CEO Up Romania; Flavia Popa, secretary general BRD Groupe Société Générale; Richard Perrin, Partner, Head of Advisory KPMG; Nicolas Richard, CEO Engie Romania; and Cecilia Tudor, Managing Director Renault South Eastern Europe.

CCIFER gather 570 companies active in 16 sectors.

France is among the top three largest investors in Romania, with combined investments of EUR 10.6 billion at the end of 2022.

