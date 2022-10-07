All cars delivered in Europe have one part made in Romania, minister says

Over 25% of Romania’s GDP is generated by the automotive industry, and all cars that are now being delivered in Europe contain at least one part that is made in Romania, said economy minister Florin Spătaru.

Speaking at the opening of the Bucharest Auto Salon 2022, held at Romexpo, the minister highlighted the importance of events promoting the Romanian automotive industry.

“I think you know, or part of you know, that all cars or vehicles that are delivered in Europe contain at least one part […] that is made in Romania, which is a reason for joy in Romania, but also for the car industry. This means that Romania is competitive,” said Spătaru, cited by Digi24.

The minister stressed the need for further investments in research and development so that Romania maintains its prominent position in the European automotive industry. One such initiative, he added, is the EUR 500 mln fund managed by the Economy Ministry dedicated to Research-Development-Innovation projects. Another government aid package, Spătaru said, will be aimed at strengthening supply chains in the Romanian manufacturing industry, specifically ones connected to the automotive industry.

“We are also considering [the setting up] a battery production ecosystem and I hope that we will have clear results, investments in battery production in Romania which will ensure the e-mobility that we need to retain the automotive sector in the country,” said the minister.

The Dacia plant in Mioveni and the one operated by Ford in Craiova produce most of the cars that are made in Romania. In 2021, the Romanian automotive industry had an output of 420,755 units, over half of them made by Dacia.

A number of companies produce car parts in Romania. Brands like Bosch, Hella, Leoni, Yazaki, and Continental operate factories across the country. The sector was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is now looking to recover.

For many producers, Romania still proves to be an attractive investment opportunity. Liberty Spring, Canada’s largest spring manufacturer, recently opened a factory near Timișoara.

Over 25 car brands and 600 car parts manufacturers will exhibit their products in the Bucharest Auto Salon between October 6 and 16.

(Photo source: Octav Ganea | Inquam Photos)