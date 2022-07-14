Changes in Carrefour Romania’s executive committee

Carrefour Romania has appointed Jagoda Zientara (opening photo), previous Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee of Carrefour Romania, as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

At the same time, starting July 1, Régis Moratin takes over the CFO role. He previously served as Controlling & Consolidation Director, North-East Europe Region.

Both are members of the executive committee of Carrefour Romania.

The new structure of the Carrefour Romania board is the following: Julien Munch - CEO, Jagoda Zientara - COO, Narcis Horhoianu - CMO, Alina Gamauf - HR, CSR and Corporate Affairs Director, Vincent Arnault - Purchasing Director and Regis Moratin - CFO.

While part of the Romanian team, Jagoda Zientara supervised a team of more than 250 people and coordinated key financial activities. Zientara’s professional journey began in the Polish market 18 years ago, with Carrefour. There, Zientara quickly advanced from Financial Project Manager to Accounting Director and CFO, M&A, Property, IT & Assets Director in Carrefour Poland. Coming to the Romanian market, Zientara was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Asset and Financial services responsible.

Régis Moratin joined Carrefour in 2010. After graduating from ESCP Business School in France, he started his career in the retail sector in 2010 with a short experience within Carrefour France. Some years later, he returned as Controlling and Consolidation Director at Carrefour Belgium, a position he held since February 2020.

Régis Moratin

He worked in South America, where he held different positions for the Casino Group. He started in Argentina in 2011 as a financial controller and advanced to head of controlling and financial planning, first in Argentina and then in Brazil, where he spent three years as a finance lead and part of the executive committee of the Extra Business Unit. In 2017, he was appointed CFO Argentina for Casino Group and held this position until the end of 2019. Since February 2020, he has been Controlling and Consolidation Director for Carrefour Belgium.

Carrefour Romania currently employs more than 16,000 people in over 370 multi-format stores: hypermarket, supermarket, discounter, proximity, online, warehouses, and its headquarters.

(All photos courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com