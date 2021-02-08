Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor, Senior Editor 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/08/2021 - 11:54
Sports
Video

Skiing in Romania: Sinaia authorities complete works on slope for advanced skiers

08 February 2021
The works to set up the Carp slope have been completed, Sinaia City Hall announced. The opening of the slope was scheduled to take place this past weekend but was postponed because of the weather conditions.

The Carp slope is one of the most difficult and steep ones in the country and is meant exclusively for advanced skiers, the Administration of Sinaia Ski Domain said. 

The slope is 1,382 meters long and has a width of 50 -124 meters. The departure altitude is 2,056 meters, and that on arrival 1,607 meters.

 “Carp is one of the most difficult and steep homologated slopes in the country. And definitely one of the most beautiful. For the first time in the history of Sinaia, we have completely furbished it, and we will open it officially tomorrow. Setting up the Carp slope was a challenge that started a while ago. We purchased equipment that can deal with the inclination. Even so, the works were carried out in difficult conditions, but the result is phenomenal,” Sinaia mayor Vlad Oprea explained in a Facebook post on February 6.

(Photo: screen capture from video)

[email protected]

Normal
