Czech used cars sales platform launches operations in Romania

The Czech company Carvago, which operates an online platform for selling used cars, has entered the Romanian market by setting up a branch and is preparing to start commercial operations, Profit.ro reported.

The platform was launched two years ago by a former executive of the German Volkswagen Group, the Czech Jan Kranat, together with Jakub Sulta, the founder of the retailer Kosik, also from the Czech Republic.

Kranat has 20 years of experience in companies in the financial and automotive sectors, holding several management positions for Volkswagen in the Czech Republic and Russia for 17 years.

(Photo: Stocksolutions | Dreamstime.com)

