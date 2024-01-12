Transport

Electric car-sharing company Spark exits Romania

12 January 2024

Spark, the Lithuanian company that offers a car-sharing service for renting electric cars through a mobile application, has informed its users in Romania through an in-app notification that it will close its local operations starting February 1 this year.

"The decision to close the Spark activity in Romania follows an unfavourable business environment and the lack of concrete support from the local authorities for an environmentally friendly alternative for public transport, including the introduction of parking fees for companies with electric car fleets involved in car-sharing activities," reads the notification received through the app by Spark users, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In November last year, Spark announced that it was expanding its activity in four new areas in Bucharest.

In Romania, the application had approximately 46,000 users, with an average of 3,500 rides per week and an average distance of 15 km per ride.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Spark Romania)

