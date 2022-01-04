Romanians bought fewer cars in 2021 - new and used cars as well

Romanians registered 121,208 new cars last year, 4% below the level of 2020, when the market had reached 126,351 units, according to data released on January 3 by car manufacturers' association ACAROM, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the same time, the level of used-cars registrations also decreased, by 2.3%, to 395,759 units, compared to 405,045 units in 2020.

In December, the number of new cars decreased by 25.7% YoY, to 11,858 cars, and that of used cars dropped by 20% YoY as well, to 27,238 units.

In terms of brands, the annual ranking for new cars is led by Dacia, with 34,788 units, followed by Hyundai, with 9,532 units, Toyota (8,255 units), Ford (8,184 units), Renault (8,125 units), Skoda (7,967 units), Volkswagen (7,909 units), Suzuki (4,383 units), Mercedes (3,671 units) and BMW (3,257 units).

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

