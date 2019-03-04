Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 09:28
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange remains on FTSE Russel’s short list for upgrade
03 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British provider of stock market indices and associated data services FTSE Russell has kept the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on the list of “frontier markets” that could be upgraded to “secondary emerging market” in September 2019. Romania entered the shortlist in September 2016.

The FTSE Russell agency announces in September each year the classification of capital markets. At the end of March, it publishes an interim update on the progress made by the short-listed markets for promotion to another category.

In its March 2019 update, FTSE Russel acknowledged the efforts of BVB to convince new companies to list their shares. However, the Romanian stock market continues to suffer from low liquidity as the value of transactions declined by 16.2% (y/y) in the last 12 months, and no new IPO took place during this time frame, the agency also commented, according to Wall-street.ro.

“Romania remains on the short list as a frontier market, a status to be reconsidered for a possible reclassification as "secondary emerging market" in September 2019,” the agency officials said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 09:28
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange remains on FTSE Russel’s short list for upgrade
03 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British provider of stock market indices and associated data services FTSE Russell has kept the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on the list of “frontier markets” that could be upgraded to “secondary emerging market” in September 2019. Romania entered the shortlist in September 2016.

The FTSE Russell agency announces in September each year the classification of capital markets. At the end of March, it publishes an interim update on the progress made by the short-listed markets for promotion to another category.

In its March 2019 update, FTSE Russel acknowledged the efforts of BVB to convince new companies to list their shares. However, the Romanian stock market continues to suffer from low liquidity as the value of transactions declined by 16.2% (y/y) in the last 12 months, and no new IPO took place during this time frame, the agency also commented, according to Wall-street.ro.

“Romania remains on the short list as a frontier market, a status to be reconsidered for a possible reclassification as "secondary emerging market" in September 2019,” the agency officials said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us